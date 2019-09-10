Travel bloggers arrive in Billings ahead of this weeks Travel Blog Exchange Conference

Bloggers who arrived today were able to participate in pre-conference tours in and around Billings which will continue again tomorrow.

The conference officially begins on Thursday and will include guest speakers and various workshops on how the attendees can improve their travel blogs while informing followers of their travels and how to travel efficiently.

Travel bloggers who are attending the conference will be using the hashtags #TBEX and #VisitBillings

The Travel Blog Exchange Conference goes until Friday.