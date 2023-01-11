BILLINGS, Mont. - Footloose Montana is hosting trap-release workshops in January.

Anyone attending the workshops will learn trapping regulations, how to avoid traps, what to carry with you to save your pet and how to open traps.

Workshops are free and open to the public, no registration necessary.

The first workshop will be held at the Red Lodge Community Church, 308 Broadway South, on Jan. 14 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

A second workshop will be held at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary Learning Center on Jan. 15 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.