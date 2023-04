BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department responded to a transformer on 1st Ave. N that blew and caught a power pole on fire.

The incident happened at 2925 1st Ave. N Thursday morning.

Billings Fire Department Captain Bradon Fleury says NorthWestern Energy mitigated the fire and they are waiting for a utility truck to come in an secure the pole until it can be changed out.

No damage was caused by the fire and no roads are blocked off at this time.