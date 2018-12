New Yorkers experienced an unexpected light show in the sky Thursday night.

It happened when a transformer exploded at a Con Edison power plant in Queens. That explosion sparked multiple fires.

Light from all that activity created bizarre-looking flashes in the sky, followed by an otherworldly blue glow.

La Guardia Airport was temporarily closed for an inspection and a ground stop was issued until 10:30 Thursday night.

New York Police say the fire is now under control and no one was injured.