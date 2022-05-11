BILLINGS, Mont. - Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting staff will be performing an operational training exercise at the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) Wednesday evening.

According to Airport Operation Supervisor, Paul Totton, this exercise will produce visible smoke at the airport campus.

“Please, note that this is a planned, FAA mandated, and controlled operational training exercise,” Totton wrote. “These types of training exercises are performed on a regular basis at BIL and are routine in nature.”