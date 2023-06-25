UPDATE:

The train car containing sodium hydrosulfide closest to the Yellowstone River has been successfully moved and will be re-railed and moved to a secure location, Montana Rail Link (MRL) announced.

MRL also said chunks of asphalt have been found down river which may be associated with the derailment. A sample of the asphalt is being investigated.

In addition, water quality sampling is being performed by a contractor on behalf of MRL, with oversight from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Preliminary results reportedly do not show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to water quality.

You can read the full update from Montana Rail Link below:

“Transloading of the sodium hydrosulfide car nearest the river has been completed successfully and the car will be re-railed and moved to a secure location. This process entails moving the contents from one rail car to another rail car or truck. We are aware of reports of globs of asphalt appearing down river that may be associated with the derailment and we will proactively investigate and sample this material. Water quality sampling is being performed by a contractor on behalf of Montana Rail Link with oversight by Montana DEQ and EPA. Preliminary results do not show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to water quality. Water quality testing will continue until the cleanup is complete and at this time there are no known risks to public drinking water. Sprint and its contractors are on site to repair a damaged fiber line associated with the incident. As of this afternoon, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials have also arrived onsite to assist in reviewing the incident.

We are appreciative of Governor Gianforte and the First Lady’s visit to the site this afternoon, along with the messages received from members of Montana’s Congressional delegation. Additional equipment, including a large crane, will be brought on site later this evening to assist with construction and remediation efforts. Site cleanup and remediation will be an extensive process, but we are committed to working closely with all of our local, state, and federal partners to perform all required work in a safe and efficient manner.”

REED POINT, Mont. - A train derailed on the bridge crossing the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County early Saturday morning.

In total, ten trains derailed, with six carrying asphalt, three carrying molten sulfur and one containing ground up scrap metal.

A car containing sodium hydrosulfide that was close to the river was moved by Sunday afternoon and will be re-railed in a secure location, according to Montana Rail Link (MRL).

In addition, water quality sampling is being performed by a contractor on behalf of MRL, with oversight from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Preliminary results reportedly do not show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to water quality.

Initial information released by MRL on the incident Saturday reported no injuries related to the derailment, and that the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars.

Twin Bridges Rd. at Reed Point was closed by the Department of Transportation due to the derailment.

Water treatment facilities in the area shutdown water treatment for a time after the derailment, and the City of Laurel has since restarted their water treatment plant.

Billings Public Works Director, Debi Meling, said their first concern was what was in the river, but a model of the river found that material in the river wouldn’t have reached Billings until that night.

If any potential contaminants did reach the Magic City, Meling said the city’s reservoirs are full, so a couple hour shut down is possible without disruptions in Billings.

Due to the derailment, parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers are closed at the request of Stillwater County Officials.

The Montana Department of Transportation is telling people to not stop on the roadway on I-90 around the incident.

This derailment marks the fifth in the state in 2023 alone.

The next day, officials were in Stillwater County for an update on the incident.

Governor Greg Gianforte spoke at a press conference after a briefing, thanking those who responded to the incident.

“We were very fortunate in what ended up in the river,” Gianforte said. “It could have been a lot worse, there was no loss of life and I’m encouraged that preliminary water samples will all come back negative.”

During the press conference, Joseph Racicot, President of Montana Rail Link, shared that the bridge was last inspected in May, with ultrasonic testing of the line done in the last two months of the incident.

While the rail is out, service is down on the southern line, and Racicot says they are working to route as much traffic as possible from Laurel to Great Falls through Shelby.

“This is going to be a lengthy outage, not sure of a timeframe yet, gotta get stuff cleaned up first before we can assess the damage to the bridge,” Racicot said.

The following river closure information is from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

The Stillwater River is closed from Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site to confluence with the Yellowstone River. If boaters see this alert while on the river below Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site, the last take out is Fireman’s Point Fishing Access Site.

The Yellowstone River is closed from Pelican Fishing Access Site to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site to boaters and floaters. This includes Braaten and Indian Fort Fishing Access Sites.

From Indian Point to Buffalo Mirage, people are being told to avoid water due to possible contact with contaminants.

The Stillwater River fishing access sites upstream of Whitebird Fishing Access Site remain open.

Fishing access sites downstream of Whitebird Fishing Access Site to the confluence of the Yellowstone River are closed for boating and floating.

You can read the full original statement from Montana Rail Link below:

"This morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m. MDT, a portion of a train traveling westbound near Reed Point derailed while traversing a bridge over the Yellowstone. The train crew is safe and no injuries have been reported. There are several cars in the river and the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation with MRL personnel and first responders onsite. DES and NRC have been notified. The safety of our employees and the public remains our top priority. We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident."