BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings distillery found a way to help others during this pandemic, by making hand sanitizers instead of spirits.

Trailhead Spirits has a unique way of keeping their machinery working during this pandemic, by making hand sanitizer.

This became vital after hand sanitizer became a highly-valued item.

Because of the demand for sanitzer, the distillery was able to raise funds for another local project, Billings Trailnet.

Wednesday, Trailhead Spirits donated a check of $2,500 dollars to Billings Trailnet, to support the upkeep of local trails around the Magic City, "With all the social distancing that is going on, would be going on, and will continue to go on, that doing something to help the local trail system, where people can get out and enjoy the outdoor space, without close interaction, would be a logical position for us to offer some support to those folks."

Trailnet will be cancelling their annual 'Ales For Trails' event this year due to COVID-19.

That event usually raises over $100,000 dollars for Trailnet, and its cancellation will make a big impact on their funds for this year.

If you're interested in supporting Billings Trailnet, you can click on the link to do that, https://www.billingstrailnet.org/donate/