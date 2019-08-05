Vitalant Blood Services is calling for blood donors following the El Paso, Texas shooting this weekend.

In response to these tragedies, Vitalant immediately provided 367 units of blood, but are still facing shortages nationwide.

Across the country people are showing their support for the victims of the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings by donating blood.

Vitalant said blood on the shelves ensures victims of trauma have the blood supply they need and people are urged to donate yearly.

"It's just like any other blood donation, they come in they do the questionnaire. Based upon your blood type we'll tell you what our patients need," said Donor Recruitment Manager Erin Baker. "So right now there's a need for red cells and platelets. We'll let you know per your blood type what works best, what is needed, what our patients need and time it'll take and we'll go from there."

Baker said there are a few misconceptions about donating blood which might discourage donors.

She said a phone call to Vitalant can answer any questions you have.

"So most people can donate, there's a lot of people that don't think they can donate because very generally they have tattoos which is perfectly okay or they're diabetic which is a big one we get, or they have cancer," added Baker. "Lots of different reasons why people don't think they can donate but I encourage everybody even if they've been told in the past to call and ask."

Baker said the process is simple and it takes anywhere from 24 to 36 hours to collect, test, process and distribute blood where it's needed.

Every donation helps to save life.

"I really wanna emphasize that we need the consistency of the blood supply because its the blood on the shelves that need people need now. so when these traumas happen everyday occurrences like cancer patients, surgery they need blood," said Baker "It's something people don't think about but if we come in and donate at least three times a year then we have that consistent blood supply and we wouldn't be racing to try and replenish."