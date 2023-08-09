Traffic updates for the Yellowstone International Air Show

BILLINGS, Mont. --After 23 years the Blue Angels are coming back to the Magic City this weekend and one of the biggest concerns from the public is the traffic flow plan.

Sergeant Jeff Stovall with the Billings Police Department said they are expecting nearly 30,000 people to attend the air show this weekend, and they’ve worked out a very specific plan to get everyone in and out of the area smoothly.

Highway 3 will be closed to vehicle traffic from Zimmerman Trail all the way over to Main Street in the Heights from 3PM to 6PM.

This will allow for all lanes of traffic to be used as exiting lanes for people leaving the air show when it wraps up. For those who have bought tickets to the air show already, you should have been sent an email with your parking pass. Your parking pass color will correspond to the parking lot location and the direction you will exit from the parking lot.

If you’re in the blue general admission lot, you will exit by driving westbound on Highway 3 and down Zimmerman Trail.

If you’re in the green general admission lot, the pink ADA accessible lot, or the red VIP lot, you will exit by driving eastbound on Highway three.

Stg. Stovall said spectators can leave the air show grounds at any time,but during this three-hour block, cars will only be allowed to exit this areaand will not be able to return.

"So, exiting the event we are going to have that closed down for traffic control with the high volume of vehicles we are going to have that's going to be the most efficient way we can get vehicles out and the quickest way we can get them out of there." Said Stg. Stovall

This also goes for people who live in residential areas along Highway 3 that are impacted by the closure.

Stg. Stovall says they understand it's a bit of an inconvenience, but because both lanes will be dedicated to exiting the area, they need to keep traffic clear.

"We understand there are folks that do live up there, we have condensed this down to a three-hour window and given some forewarning as far as what's going on. Again they can leave their homes and they can jump in the west-bound lanes and then be sent southbound on Zimmerman trail they just won't be allowed back against traffic and it's not just them, it's the entire general public and again that's for the safety and security and to make it most efficient to exit to such a large scale event." Stg. Stovall

Sgt. Stovall also said there will be shuttles taking guests to and from the venue entrance gates from their respective parking lots.

He added the department hopes this plan will help keep traffic moving smoothly, to make the air show experience enjoyable from start to finish.