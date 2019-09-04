Traffic study supports two-way street model in Downtown Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A traffic simulation done by the city of Billings shows that two-way streets could lower traffic congestion and make walking downtown safer.

We asked a few people walking downtown about their experiences with one way versus two way streets.

"I was headed back to work and didn't realize it was a one-way and I just bought this car and I ended up getting T-boned turning onto fourth and I was put in the ICU for two days," says Sierra Jette, "my car was completely totaled and it was all because I didn't know it was a one-way."

"I do think they're confusing too especially if people are not familiar with the downtown area," says Corina Segmiller.

"Probably taking away the one-way streets would be helpful to a lot of people around here because they're not used to big city driving," says Amber Mathes.

We also put up a poll on our Facebook page to hear some other opinions. Votes are split pretty evenly. The majority who voted against changing to two-way streets are concerned about having slower traffic and the cost of the project. On the other hand, Katy Easton, Downtown Billings Alliance CEO, announced in Tuesday's city council meeting that many research studies favor two-way street models.

"Communities that have made the conversion to two-way streets reported improved business, increased investment in the downtown, more choices for travelling downtown, increased pedestrian friendliness and a general improved feeling of livability, quaintness and a sense of community," says Easton.