Calling all artists! September 20 is the deadline to apply for the Traffic Signal Box Program- where your art can be featured on a traffic signal box in Billings.

To apply, you fill out an application with five examples of your previous work. https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B7Cgijdlx2PLZjZLNFYtelkyR0xIRzdERjVmMlIyWGNidGg4/view

Then, if you are selected, you will be commissioned to create a unique piece of art for a traffic signal box. You will also get paid $600.

There are over 30 decorated traffic signal boxes in Billings. One of the artists behind the art is Carlin Bear Don't Walk. He said his art represents the legacy of the people who have gone before.

He said, "I'm proud of this piece- where it's at, what it represents. It represents always moving forward in life, never forgetting about those who were here before us. It's based on my Northern Cheyenne Nation, my relatives, my ancestors."

Arts and Culture Coordinator for Downtown Billings Alliance Molly Shiltz tells me the Traffic Signal Box Program cuts down on graffiti.

She said, "It adds to the vibrancy and the identity of downtown. And, we're also really, really proud of how many professional artists and local talented artists we have in Billings."

To see a map of where all of the decorated traffic signal boxes are, you can go here: https://downtownbillings.com/public-art/