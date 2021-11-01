UPDATE: NOV. 1 at 1:15 p.m.

Our reporter on scene said traffic is moving again on I-90 westbound in Billings after it was fully blocked due to a fatal crash.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Interstate-90 westbound in Billings is fully blocked due to a fatal vehicle crash.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, first responders arrived to the crash near mile-marker 448 at around 12:16 p.m.

The Montana Department of Transportation advises drivers to seek a detour at this time.

Traffic is diverted to Exit 450 on S. Twenty-seventh Street.