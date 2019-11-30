KULR (Billings)- A serious vehicle crash on N. 27th St. blocks traffic near the Billings Logan International Airport.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Shane Winden, the crash occurred between Rimrock Rd. and the airport roundabout.

Northbound traffic on N. 27th is being detoured at Rimrock Rd.

Sgt. Winden says fire rescue and police are still on scene.

BPD asks that you seek an alternate route at this time.

There is no word on the extent of injuries from the vehicles involved. KULR-8 has a reporter en route and we will bring you updates as we receive them.

This is a developing story.