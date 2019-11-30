Traffic detoured following head on crash between Rimrock Rd. and Airport roundabout

UPDATE (6:30PM 11/30/19): The Billings police department crash investigation team has concluded its on-scene investigation. North 27th is open for normal traffic.

UPDATE (2:44PM 11/30/19): Billings Police say a Ford Taurus driven by a 23-year-old Billings male was heading southbound on N. 27th St. and lost control.

The vehicle collided head on into a Suburban heading northbound with an elderly Billings couple.

All 3 of the individuals were transported to local hospitals via ambulance with serious injuries.

At this time, N. 27th St. will remain closed past Rimrock Rd.

We will continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

KULR (Billings)- A serious vehicle crash on N. 27th St. blocks traffic near the Billings Logan International Airport.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Shane Winden, the crash occurred between Rimrock Rd. and the airport roundabout.

Northbound traffic on N. 27th is being detoured at Rimrock Rd.

Sgt. Winden says fire rescue and police are still on scene.

BPD asks that you seek an alternate route at this time.

There is no word on the extent of injuries from the vehicles involved. KULR-8 has a reporter en route and we will bring you updates as we receive them.

This is a developing story.