BILLINGS - Traffic on Mullowney Lane at the intersection with King Avenue W. near the I-90 overpass is being diverted and the northbound lane is closed due to two reported incidents.

A semi is reportedly stopped on Mullowney Lane due to it leaking diesel fuel. Traffic is being diverted to the City Center exit toward downtown.

A second incident was also reported on Mullowney Lane and S. Frontage Road where a pickup truck collided with a small SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.