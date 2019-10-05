UPDATE: According to Billings Police Sgt. Harley Cagle, investigators have reopened Rimrock Rd. following the Saturday morning crash.

Billings police closed Rimrock Road at 60th Street West Saturday morning following a single vehicle crash that left a 16-year-old girl with life threatening injuries.

Police initially closed Rimrock Road between 54th and 62nd while they investigated.

Sgt. Winden says two other juveniles in the vehicle were also injured in the crash.

Winden adds that police are looking for a fourth juvenile who fled the scene after the crash.

Winden says both speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash.