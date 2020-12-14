BILLINGS, Mont. - On top of the vandalism in the Heights over the weekend, Trade Mark Video Games was broken into, robbed and trashed early Sunday morning.

Owner of the small business, Mark Clark, says around 5 a.m. Sunday a rock was thrown through the front door window of his business. Clark says the robbers trashed the store and stole a bunch of merchandise, including a valuable, never opened PlayStation two console.

Clark says he is paying $1,000 out of pocket to replace the front door, on top of handling the holiday season in the middle of a pandemic.

Clark says he can’t afford to hire more people to watch for theft and admits the situation has become overwhelming.

“I’m a small business that’s basically clawed my way to the top. We’re not even there yet, not even at the top, still clawing my way everyday. Just trying to keep open and stay open, pay the bills, feed my family. Every time something valuable gets stolen out of here it’s devastating for me," said Clark.

Clark wants to remind the community to check out locally owned businesses for holiday shopping. Shopping at places like Trade Mark Video Games is a great way to help out community members during tough times.