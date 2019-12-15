Toys for Tots wraps up at MetraPark

Thousands of toys have been going to children in need throughout Yellowstone County this holiday season all in part to Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marines Corps.

Throughout the week Marines have been stationed at MetraPark collecting packaged toys and cash donations.

After the donations were collected they were moved to the distribution center where they will be given out to children across Yellowstone County.

Lieutenant Christian Oman says that being able to give back to the community means a lot to him as he thankful for all the sponsors and local businesses for their support.

So we've been able to help quite a few kids. We've got over 1,000 families that we've helped and somewhere around 3,000 plus kids and we've got some supporters that we're going to give back to as well," says Oman, "so we're going to give back to family service, give some stuff to them, allow them to help some more families that we couldn't get to this week and then start reaching out to some of the outlying communities as well that don't have programs like this."

The Marines are no longer collecting Toys at MetraPark, but if you'd like to make a donation to Toys for Tots you can drop a toy off in the Toys for Tots bin at the Jersey Mike's on Shiloh Crossing Boulevard.