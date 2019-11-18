Toys for Tots set up storage at MetraPark

KULR (Billings)- As the holidays approach, 'tis the season of giving back to the community.

Toys for Tots and some volunteers, most of which were active duty or veterans, took some time out of their morning to begin setting up for this years donations.

Today, shelving was installed to hold all of the coming donations inside a part of the Expo Center at MetraPark. Some donations were made today to kick things off.

Montana veteran Miguel Gonzalez says veteran involvement is what makes a community like Billings great, especially for the kids.

"The veteran community is always taking care of its own. Specifically when it comes to children. That's one that's usually high on our priority list, to make sure that the children of our community are fed, clothed, and have a good Christmas," said Gonzalez.

He added it's thanks to organizations such as Toys for Tots that help veterans get involved in the community and build bonds with other veterans.

If you're looking to donate some toys this holiday season, you can find a bin at the Subaru of Billings located at 24th and Phyillis Ln.

Additionally, you can come visit us at the KULR-8 studios where we have a bin right in our lobby.