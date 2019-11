As the holidays approach, tis the season of giving back to the community.

Toys for Tots is looking for volunteers this Monday, November 18th.

The campaign is looking for some folks to come and help unload a truck of toys as well as assemble some shelving.

They will be starting at 8:30 Monday morning at the Montana Pavilion at Metra Park in Billings.

And if you'd like to donate to Toys for Tots KULR8 has a bin in our lobby, feel free to stop by anytime to drop off your donation.