BILLINGS, Mont. Toys for Tots in Yellowstone County is seeing an increase in the number of families signing up to receive toys this holiday season.

"Last year, we collected over 16,000 toys," Corporal Geoffrey Barry of the United States Marine Corps said. "We don't really have an exact count yet, but we're anticipating somewhere around that same area. And we've already got more families that have signed up than we did last year as well to receive toys."

Corporal Barry said last year, they received 1100 submissions (requests for toys) in Yellowstone County, with about 2-3 kids linked to each submission. As of right now, they have 1,277 submissions for the 2022 season. The deadline to register is December 10.

He said families can sign up to receive toys by going here.

If people want to donate, he said they especially need gifts for teens.

"When I joined the Marine Corps, I had this certain image of what it was to be a Marine," Corporal Barry added. "And I just held it to such a high standard. To be in now, it means so much to me to keep that standard and be involved in the community like that."