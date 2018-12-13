Toys for Tots distributes over 130,000 toys to Billings families

After months of collecting toys all around town, Toys for Tots has turned the Expo Center into a giant toy store filled with over 130,000 toys.
Program director Staff Sgt. Rufus McCarley says Toys for Tots served over 1,000 families this year, including 3,000 kids.
He says, "It's a humbling experience it really is just from the simple fact that people just want to give, and I've said it to multiple different people. There's not another community that I've lived in that's as giving as Billings, Montana."
Registered parents are coming to the Expo Center from Tuesday to Saturday to pick out presents for their kids. Each parent is accompanied by a volunteer to help them shop.
"It is meaningful to the families that we come to help and you can tell that a lot of them are really appreciative of the service we have here," says volunteer Torey Patterson.
Another volunteer, Carrie Stiff, said, "It's always a lot of fun to help those families you know go Christmas shopping for their kids when they otherwise not may have been able to."
Danielle Lawson is is one parent shopping today. She is excited to see her three-year-old daughter open her presents this Christmas.
"Oh I'm beyond thrilled just watching her finally understand what it means to receive something from the heart. And when she gets older she'll understandhow to give back. It's the most amazing feeling in the world it really is," said Lawson.
Toys for Tots really is making sure every child has a merry Christmas. Every kid involved will wake up with at least six presents Christmas morning.
Toys for Tots is still accepting toy donations until Christmas Day. You can find them on their Facebook page, Toys for Tots Billings, and they will connect with you says Staff Sgt. Rufus McCarley.