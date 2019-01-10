Toyota is recalling 1.7 million vehicles across North America.

It's part of an on-going recall to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger air bag inflators.

The recall involves certain models of Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles manufactured between 2010 and 2017.

Takata air bag inflators, when deployed, can potentially explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into passengers. Dealers will either replace the inflator or the entire air bag assembly with those that do not contain the chemical, ammonium nitrate.

Owners can visit airbagrecall.com or Toyota's website for more information on the exact models in this latest recall. Mail notifications will go out starting later this month.