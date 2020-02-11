Tow trucks flashing lights to support AddieStrong campaign

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association is doing what they call a 'light up' to support a very special cause. On February 11, 2020, tow trucks lined up on the Rims near the Billings Logan International Airport flashing their emergency lights to support a young girl named Addie who is battling cancer.

"There's a campaign that's been going around online -- especially in the towing community -- for a campaign called AddieStrong," says YVTTA member Kris Moore, "The little girl is facing some health issues. A lot of different tow companies have been coming together to show support by turning on all their emergency lights for her... something to have some hope for and everybody's pulling for her and we just wanted to come out and show some support."