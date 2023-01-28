Tow Truck Driver in Billings encourages safe driving during winter road conditions

BILLINGS, MT. - Road conditions in Billings have prompted many calls from local tow truck companies, as they see the need more in the winter season.

"Usually we get a couple, but this time of year, we can get like 15 or 20," said Kris Moore, the Owner and Operator of Thin Line Towing and Recovery.

Moore said a lot of the reasoning behind getting calls from residents needing a tow can be solved through basic car maintenance.

"There have been calls where I see the tire conditions, and even in the summer I'd say not to drive with those, let alone the winter," said Moore.

"People need to pay attention to that stuff. Check tire pressure, things like that," said Moore.

"Some people don't even clear their front and back windshields from the snow before they leave, and I don't even think I have to say how ridiculous that is."

Moore concluded in saying he's known people that have been severely affected by unsafe drivers, and advocated that during this time of year, people take the time to slow down and remain safe.