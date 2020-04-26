BILLINGS, Mont. - Unfortunately, with families stuck at home and businesses being closed, it's not the ideal time to plan a birthday party. Luckily, local towing companies decided they wanted to help some Billings kids celebrate their special day.

Several towing companies have been putting their trucks to good use by driving to birthday parties, giving gifts, honking horns, flashing their lights and wishing local Billings kiddos a happy birthday.

Kris Moore, owner of Thin-Line Towing & Recovery, had the idea and says he understands it's not easy to have a birthday right now and wanted to brighten the day for those kids.

According to Kris, they have visited eight parties in the past week, with six to nine trucks from local companies like, Aaliby Towing and Billings Towing showing up at each event.

Kris says he doesn't want anyone missing out on their birthday, "Rather than sit there and saying oh well we were locked down for my birthday and I didn't get a party and stuff, I would rather them remember oh my birthday this year... a bunch of tow trucks went by honking with their lights going, it was a lot of fun, and that my only goal with it, I wanted the kids to have a memorable birthday in a positive way, rather than I missed my birthday because of everything else going on.", said Kris.

Kris says all the towing companies involved have been enjoying helping Billings kids celebrate, and will continue to do so if there is a demand for it.

If you have a kiddo at home with a birthday coming up, reach out to Kris Moore at Thin-Line Towing & Recovery to book a drive by.