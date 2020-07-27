BILLINGS, Mont. - The iconic World War II B-25 bomber plane arrived at Billings Logan International Airport Monday, with a warm welcome from Mayor Bill Cole and local veterans.

Nick named, made in the shade, the warplane is one of only 31 operational B-25 planes in the world.

Pilots from the Commemorative Air Force in Arizona, fly the plane around the country giving tours to educate the public on the history of the plane and also the significance of World War II and the millions who died fighting for our country.

Local veterans stood with pride as they watched the legendary plane circle the airport and land for all to enjoy up close and personal.

"We give history flight experiences so you can see we're not getting shot at, it's pretty easy for us to go flying, a little bit of taste of what it was like to go fly in these back in the day and educate the younger generations on the greatest generation all, and the sacrifices they made back in World War II.", said Pilot Trevor Henson.

Ground tours will be open to the public Tuesday through Thursday this week from 9 am to 6 pm.

People can also schedule to take a half hour flight in the plane Friday through Sunday from 2 to 6 pm.

Click on the link to book a flight, ://www.azcaf.org/location/billings-mt-tour-stop/.