BILLINGS — With autumn leaves falling and cooler weather moving in, Visit Southeast Montana and the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development (MOTBD) remind visitors and residents to ‘Recreate Responsibly’ when you are Out Here in Southeast Montana.

Through this partnership, tourism partners and local businesses in the state are encouraged to use flyers, posters, table tents, social media messages, radio PSAs and business websites to promote the safety of outdoor recreationists in the state while promoting the sustainability of its tourism industry.

“We live here because we love our communities,” Brenda Maas, director of marketing for Visit Southeast Montana, said. “We urge everyone to protect this beautiful region by limiting their impact on nature and on others. Whether you are an avid outdoors enthusiast or are heading out for your first adventure, we can all learn from the Recreate Responsibly campaign.”

The ‘Recreate Responsibly’ guidelines include:

Know Before You Go: Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it is closed, don’t go. If it’s crowded, have a backup plan. Practice Physical Distancing: Keep your group size small. Be prepared to cover your nose and mouth and give others space. If you are sick, stay home. Plan Ahead: Prepare for facilities to be closed, pack lunch, and bring essentials like hand sanitizer and a face covering. Check local regulations regarding the need for a face covering. Play it Safe: Slow down and choose lower-risk activities to reduce your risk of injury. Search and rescue operations and health care resources are both strained. Explore Locally: Limit long-distance travel and make use of local parks, trails and public spaces. Be mindful of your impact on the communities you visit. Leave No Trace: Respect public lands and waters, as well as Native and local communities. Take all garbage with you. Build an Inclusive Outdoors: Be an active part of making the outdoors safe and welcoming for all identities and abilities.

The Recreate Responsibly Coalition is an active coalition of more than 1,000 businesses, agencies, nonprofits and influential voices working to help everyone experience the benefits of nature, as stated in a release.

For more information, you can visit https://www.recreateresponsibly.org/ or southeastmontana.com/recreate-responsibly.

To learn more about Visit Southeast Montana tourism visit www.southeastmontana.com or contact Brenda Maas, director of marketing, at brenda@southeastmontana.com or by calling 406-294-5270.