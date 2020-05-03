BILLINGS, Mont. - With all this nice spring weather we're getting, it's the perfect time to get outside, stretch your legs and get some fresh air.

A local non profit has a safe way for Billings residents to do that while keeping their distance.

Billings TrailNet and the shops at Shiloh Crossing have brought back the Tour De Fleur for the 5th consecutive year.

According to Kristi Drake, Executive Director for Billings TrailNet, the event started as a way to empower women to walk and ride their bikes on all the trails our city has to offer.

Kristi says they are opening up the event to all genders and ages.

This year, Tour De Fleur is going virtual to keep participants safe.

Anyone registered can walk or ride a trail and post a picture with the hashtag BillingsTDF2020.

Kristi understands how important getting some fresh air can be right now, "We just hope that everyone will be using the trails and staying safe, and get out there and just enjoy, it's so good for your mental clarity and emotional well being to be out and actually see people in three dimensions.", said Kristi.

Participants who registered for the event will be entered into a drawing to win a 50 dollar gift card to some of the Shiloh shops like Riddle's jewelry and Jiffy Lube.

Kristi says all the proceeds from Tour De Fleur go towards fixing and maintaining Billings walking and biking trails.