'Tough Topics' classes continue at Lockwood School on human trafficking

Lockwood School hosted another meeting tonight as part of their 'Tough Topics' series which offers the opportunity for parents to find out how they can have discussions with their children on difficult topics.

This is the second week that the topic has been on human trafficking and personal safety.

Penny Ronning of the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force was a guest speaker at tonight's meeting and was able to provide information and answer questions among parents at the meeting.

During the meeting Ronning said that Montana does not have one full time federal agent to investigate human trafficking in Montana which provides opportunity for traffickers and buyers in our state.

Instead of evaluating the data of victims Ronning believes the focus of study should go to the buyers.

"We're going to start saying we need more data collected on the buyers. Who are the buyers? Are the buyers of a certain ethnicity? Are the buyers of a certain age? What's the profession? We need to start and looking and collecting that data on buyers."

Ronning says that parents should be aware of who their children are associating with along with monitoring changes in behavior or appearance which could feature tattoos, new clothing or a second cellphone.

The next 'Tough Topics' meeting will be at Lockwood School on October 28th and will be on internet safety.