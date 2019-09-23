'Tough Topics' class at Lockwood School informs parents on severity of human trafficking

Lockwood School held a meeting tonight to discuss the topic of human trafficking in and around Billings.

Lockwood School S.R.O Tana Skillen says that two massage parlors in Billings have been shut down but 15 massage parlors remain in Billings that have connections with human trafficking.

Skillen noted that there were an estimated 20,000 human trafficking ads that were posted online on sites like Craigslist.

Human trafficking is an everyday threat to our community as Lockwood resident Matt Weber hopes these meetings brings more attention to the growing issue.

"Being more aware of what's going on in our town, what's going on in our city, the issues of what's happening and trying to find out with the people who are connected to the task forces how I might be able to get more involved with them."

Lockwood School will be hosting another 'Tough Topics' meeting on human trafficking on September 30th at 6 p.m. in the administrative building.

Penny Ronning of the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force will be the guest speaker at Monday's meeting.