(NBC News) Residents of Texas and Oklahoma are bracing for another round of violent weather.

Forecasters say conditions are ripe for devastating long track tornadoes beginning Monday afternoon. Hurricane-force winds and baseball-sized hail are likely, according to the National Weather Service.

Kansas and Arkansas are also in the path of the storms.

More than 60 tornadoes were reported over the weekend.

Twisted debris from what once were people's homes now litters the landscape following a tornado that struck the town of Geronimo, Oklahoma.

"All of a sudden the rough was gone and you're looking up at the sky," survivor Weldon Simmons says.

