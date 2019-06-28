KULR (Billings)- If this week showed us anything it was the wrath of mother nature.

All throughout the Treasure State we saw hail, thunder and lightning, and a tornado even touched down in Wheatland County on Thursday.

We first saw the above photo Thursday evening about 12 miles West of Judith Gap in Wheatland County, a confirmed tornado touching down that was first reported on the Montana Storms Facebook page.

Some other incredible photos shared (see above) by the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office as a funnel cloud passed over Highway 191. The funnel clouds didn't touch ground so they aren't considered a tornado like the photo West of Judith Gap.

Though these photos may be nice to look at, it's important to know what to do in case a tornado does touch the ground in an area near you.

"If you're in your house, you want to get to the lowest ground in the interior spot. Usually that's the bathroom so you don't have any windows usually in there. You typically have piping in the walls that kind of hold the structure a little bit better. If you're out in your car driving you definitely don't want to park when you're under a bridge. The winds definitely pickup as it's going near a bridge so that's the worst place you could go, but you definitely want to get low to the ground," said Meteorologist Tracy Smith.

Moving onto the aftermath of a tornado. Tracy shared a few tips; the first being to remain calm and listen for news from emergency personnel.

An important one here, you'll want to keep clear of downed power lines. Avoid entering damaged buildings or housing as well.

Lastly, avoid using lighters or matches for any reason as broken gas lines could cause an explosion.