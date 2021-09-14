BILLINGS - After going virtual last year, the annual 'Billings Walk to End Alzheimer's' event is headed back to the Magic City this Sunday.

Due to the uptick in COVID cases in the county, the walk will be a hybrid format. Residents can either join in at Rocky Mountain College between 1 and 3 p.m., or go for a walk in the safety of your own neighborhood.

We spoke with Jason Brink, a man whose family has been a part of the walk since 2018 after his father, Tom Brink, passed away from the disease at the age of 57.

In honor of Tom, the family walks under the name Tom's Turkeys. And this year they'll be walking with their heads high.

Jason recently raised over $100,000 for the 2021 walk which will now go toward finding a cure for the disease.

"For me… looking at this, I think that $100,000, that's a lot of chances to maybe make it that one dollar. This is why I encourage everyone to donate because it may only be five bucks, may only be one dollar… but that one dollar could be the one," Jason said.

You can donate to the walk at https://bit.ly/3zmWWCZ.