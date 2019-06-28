A three-year-old Tennessee boy was found dead in a minivan late Thursday night.

Morristown police say they responded to reports of a missing child shortly after ten on Thursday night.

Shortly after they arrived, officers found the boy in a dark blue 2002 Chrysler town and country 4-door minivan that was parked out in the home's driveway.

Police say the van did not appear to have been driven "in some time."

Investigators believe the child entered the van without anyone knowing and became trapped inside.

