FROMBERG, Mont. - A family is mourning after a toddler drowned in the Clarks Fork River near Fromberg over the weekend.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan says the one-year-old girl's body was found in the Clarks Fork River under the East River road bridge by a family member.

Sheriff McQuillan says the girl and her family were visiting from out of state. 

He says, around 2 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement was called when relatives realized they couldn't find the girl. Shortly thereafter, a family member found her in the water.

Sheriff McQuillan says the family attempted CPR until EMS and life flight arrived, but the girl was pronounced dead on scene.

