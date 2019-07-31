It's a story we first brought you back in May, a Carbon County man is accused of assaulting a 9-month-old child causing potentially life threatening injuries.

Court documents state the incidents allegedly occurred April 17th and 19th.

The court documents state the child's mother went to stay with Polakoff in Red Lodge on April 17th.

Documents state Polakoff went to check on the child after reportedly hearing gurgling.

The mother says she heard a thump, followed by Polakoff saying the child had thrown up.

Polakoff allegedly said the child rolled off a futon.

Court documents state two days later, the child continued to vomit.

The documents state Polakoff brought the baby into a bathroom to clean him up and called out he had stopped breathing.

Documents state he then called 911.

That toddler's name is Everett and he is now a little more than a year old.

He requires a feeding tube and round the clock care.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Everett's mother Ryann Wells, doctors said his injuries were as if he had been dropped two stories onto the ground.

Now it's been three months of healing for Ryann Wells and her family.

Happy and healthy are the two things Ryann and her mom are now working to help Everett succeed in life.

She said it's been a rough road to recovery but they're happy Everett's alive.

"It's been hard, he goes to physical therapy twice a week, he's on seizure medication and we don't know the extent of his traumatic brain injury because he's so young," said Wells. "He's behind developmentally."

Ryann said she's had to give up her job to provide full time care for Everett and a go fund me page is set up to help with medical costs to help her little boy.

"On the Gofundme, it was for $10,000. It was for us to get to Salt Lake City. When his injury happened we had maxed out everything and we were worried we couldn't get back to Salt Lake City for his neurology test and his eye exam," added Wells. "He'll have to go through surgery and we don't know how long we're gonna be there. I think we might be there about 10 days but we just don't know yet."

Ryann Wells said now her family is turning a new leaf.

She wants to raise awareness for others in hopes it'll save a life.

"This kind of stuff happens to innocent people and just becareful who you bring your children around even if you trust them," said Wells. "That's all I really want. I don't want this to happen to anyone else."