You're probably thinking, "Geez there's a day for everything!" Well you're right. According to the National Day Calendar, there are over 1,500 national days.

And today is National Pizza Day! To celebrate, here are some fun facts from the National Day Calendar. So, did you know...

Pepperoni is the most popular pizza at 36 percent of all pizzas ordered.

Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA every year, and you can add another 1 billion if you include frozen pizzas.

17 percent of all restaurants in the U.S. are pizzerias.

The first pizzeria opened in Naples, Italy in 1738. But pizza can be traced back actually to ancient Greek and Egyptian times.

The first pizzeria in the United States opened in 1895 in New York City.

Americans consume on average 23 POUNDS of pizza per person each year. And, according to the National Association of Pizza Operators, the united States eats 350 slices of pizza every second!

We found out there are at least 50 pizza joints right here in Billings according to Yelp. KULR-8 spoke to the owner of Pie Guys about why people love their pizza so much.

"There's not one good pizza and there's not one bad pizza out there everybody loves their own style of pizza, whether it's thick or thin, sauce on the top sauce on the bottom, toppings on the top however you bake it there's a million different ways to do it, everybody loves their own way it's there style, and I really think that's what pizza has that no other kind of food really does," said Evan Yoda, owner of Pie Guys Pizzeria.

Did you celebrate with some pizza today? Let us know!