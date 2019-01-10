Today is National Milk Day!

It's believed that on January 11 in 1878 vendors first delivered milk in glass bottles in the US. That's according to cooksinfo.com.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, pasteurization began in the 1860s. Pasteurization is the process used to remove harmful bacteria from milk. It was named for the French chemist and biologist who developed it, Louis Pasteur.

If you don't have time to celebrate milk today, not to worry:

You'll get another chance in less than six months because World Milk Day is on June 1.