Billings, MT – Toby Keith’s Country Comes to Town Tour has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Tickets purchased for the original date on June 19th or September 17th, 2020 will be honored for the new date at MetraPark First Interstate Arena.

Special guests Colt Ford & Chancey Williams will support the date in 2021.

If ticket holders have further questions about this rescheduled date, please contact the Box Office at MetraPark Interstate Arena.