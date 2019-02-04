Tobacco Control in the State of Montana

Tobacco control for children in Montana is a hot topic. A bill was discussed in the legislature today, that would revise youth access to tobacco products in the state.

Here are some numbers, the CDC released findings that the use of e-cigarettes by high school students has increased by an astounding 78% within just the last year.

At this point, they are now the most commonly used tobacco product among Montana's youth. In fact, 46% of Montana high school students have used an electronic smoking device in their lifetime.

This bill would prohibit the sale of tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, and vapor products through self-service displays; restricting vending machine sales to cigarettes only.

"Flavored e-cigs with nicotine pose the same health risks as regular cigarettes and are as addictive and deadly. And they go down easier. Kids are not aware of the dangerous quality to these products," commented Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell of House District 84.

However, there was opposition to this proposed bill in the house business and labor committee. Jason Cornfeld owns a vape shop in Billings. He claims the schools should be held to the same standard as vape shops.

"I see people putting out bills saying it's an epidemic with the youth but why aren't the school resource officers issuing those MIP's to kids in high schools and issuing fines. It's already against the rules to even have vapor products on school grounds. Why aren't we putting more resources into enforcing the laws that are already in place to protect the kids," said Confeld.