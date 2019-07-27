To Write Love on Her Arms Fundraiser at Rise Again Tattoo

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Rise Again Tattoo accepted walk-ins today to fundraise for a non-profit organization called To Write Love on Her Arms. This non-profit movement helps people who struggle with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide.

Brian Reed, a tattoo artist at Rise Again Tattoo, says in past years they have donated about $2,000 to the cause.

"So we try really really hard here at Rise Again Tattoo to reach out to the community and help people in need. We've done... I think this is our seventh or eight fundraiser so far and we have lots more planned. We'd really like to integrate with the community. We'd like to hear from the community -- what they need, what they want, what they expect. We get hit up all the time to do stuff. Last winter, they asked us for warm clothes because people were freezing in the streets. Community showed up like crazy. We filled this whole room over here. We filled this room all the way to the top with warm clothes. The community and us just really get along so we're just trying to make that work, " says Reed.

Reed says he and his coworkers feel committed to fighting against seasonal and year-round depression. If you're not ready to get a permanent tattoo, you can also buy a 'To Write Love on her Arms' T-shirt or make a donation online. You can find the Rise Again Tattoo website here: https://www.riseagaintattoo.com/ and the To Write Love on Her Arms website here: https://twloha.com/learn/.