Billings, MT- Many people don't think twice about the water heaters, dryers and furnaces in their homes, but without proper upkeep and care, these appliances could pose a life-threatening risk.
These regularly used household items can produce a poisonous gas if they're not installed correctly. Over time, those appliances should be checked regularly.
Owner of White Heating and Air Conditioning explains that for homeowners, "for their appliances they should have them tuned up by a professional HVAC company yearly, you should have the furnace checked out, and when we do a tune up, we test carbon monoxide on all furnaces, we test the water heater for carbon monoxide as well, we can test gas fireplaces for carbon monoxide."
White says clothes dryers should be vented and inspected yearly as well.
The CDC says items like power generators, lawn equipment, and your vehicle should be stored outside of the house, and never used for prolonged periods indoors to prevent C.O. buildup.
Additionally, gas ovens should not be used to heat homes. White goes on to say fireplaces and stoves that are woodburning must be properly vented and monitored to prevent excess carbon monoxide inside the home.
But both White and Billings Deputy Fire Marshall, Becky Biggins, says one of the most critical things you can do to prevent sickness or death from C.O. is to have an up-to-date detector, and understand how your model operates.
Biggins explains that "there are different sounds that a C.O. alarm will make and typically listed on the back you can see what the chirps mean. If you hear four beeps, that's usually an actual activation of the alarm if you hear five beeps that means it's probably nearing the end of its life or malfunctioning, and they all may be a little different. But the standard is a temporal four which means that you get that four continuous beeps which means it's actually detecting CO, so if you hear that definitely get out of the home and call 9-1-1."
According to the CDC, nearly 200 people in the United States died from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in 2022, Biggins says 34 of them were from Montana.
Carbon Monoxide poisoning can take a while to set in, here are some things to be on the lookout for:
Symptoms of the poisoning are often described as "flu like" and includes headaches, vomiting, confusion and weakness.
Many who die from C.O. poisoning fall asleep or pass out due to the symptoms and do not wake up as a result.
Everyone is at risk to C.O. poisoning and if you think you have been exposed, the CDC recommends you move to a spot with fresh air, attempt to shit off the source of C.O. and alert authorities of the exposure as soon as possible.