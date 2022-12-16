Billings, MT- If you plan on traveling or being away from home during the holidays, you can winterize your pipes to ensure you don't come back to a damaged home.

It can be as simple as turning off the main water valve and disconnecting any exterior hoses.

Andy Pirami owns Billings Water Damage Restoration and has seen what burst water pipes can do to your property. He hopes that as people travel, they remember to make sure their house is taken care of while they are gone.

He said that if "a lot of us is we are going to friends and families, make sure someone is monitoring your house while you are gone Because furnaces do pop, breakers do fails. And all of a sudden if we had a little time, we could get in there and get the house heated back up before any damage occurs. "

Pirami also knows that small things can make a huge difference, especially in mobile or modular homes.

He cautioned that "we have some extremely cold weather coming in wind is not our friend when it gets this cold, so you want to make sure that if you have any gaps around pipes or entrances into the home that you got through with some spray foam and fill those in."

Pirami continued, "for everybody with modular homes make sure the skirting around the home is intact and there is no air leaks around it. because if there is it just takes a tiny bit of air coming in to freeze a pipe especially when we are getting down to negative fourteen this next week. So, it doesn't take much."

Even if you are planning to stay home for the holidays, there are still steps you can take to keep your pipes from freezing.

This includes letting water run, or drip consistently, keeping the heat on throughout the day and night and opening cabinets and doors to expose piping to the warmth of the house.

Pirami estimates a broken line can leak anywhere between 8 to 12 gallons of water a minute, which could cost you a lot of money and grief.

Winter preparation can help prevent the headache and keep you safe this winter.