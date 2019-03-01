Tips to light your home like a pro

At the Home Improvement Show, we spoke with Rick Kale from Rimrock Lighting to get some tips on how to light your home, like a pro.

Kale says the first thing he sees is a lot of times people buy the wrong temperature LED light bulb.

"New light bulbs LED light bulbs are available in multiple color temperatures so you want to make sure you get the proper color temperature. A lot of folks don't know that and they're unhappy with them, and just buy whatever's available. Know that you can go warm, cool and anywhere in between that's a big thing," Kale said.

The second tip is under counter lighting, a popular look in home lighting right now according to Kale.

"A lot of folks overlook that aspect when they're doing a kitchen remodel. They just buy something for the kitchen maybe some pendants that sort of thing, but under counter lighting is really big and we have a great selection of that," said Kale.

Kale's final tip is to always remember proportion when lighting your home.

"If you're buying a dining room fixture or really any fixture you're buying light fixture wise, you want to make sure it's proportionate to the size of the room. If you have a small area with a low ceiling, you don't want a massive fixture, and vise versa if you got a really really big area to small of a fixture, it looks a little lost so we can always find the right size that works best for you."

You can get more tips from the pros at the Home Improvement show this weekend. It will be open from Noon to 8 PM on Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday.