BILLINGS, Mont. - With so much uncertainty around the upcoming school year, parents are called on to be more involved in their child's education than ever before.

This new way of learning can be a scary one, navigating unfamiliar websites, filling in the gaps left by lack of in-person instruction, and time management are just a few concerns some parents have. The good news? There's help out there. You just need know how to find it.

As a mother of five and owner of Sylvan Learning Center in Billings, Olga Prather says it's important for parents participating in remote learning for the first time to remember to give themselves a break.

"All kids learn different, and you are learning about your child in a different way because you're teaching them instead of loving them," Prather says.

Working full time, parenting full time, and now teaching full time. How do parents get it all done and still be successful at all three?

"Setting up a schedule, having them know that this is the expectation, just like in a normal classroom," Prather says. "Make a space for learning."

Though what happens when you have children in different grades learning from home and on top of that only one computer? Prather says sticking to that schedule will be crucial in helping everyone get passing grades.

"If you have a highschooler, for instance, that can learn a little bit later, and then have your younger kids be at home and using those devices earlier."

And finally communication is key, not just with you and your child, but with you and the school as well. Prather says parents should be sure to reach out to their child's teacher. It's important that you understand what you're doing. If there's something you don't understand, ask for instructions.

"We just take it one day at a time, and remote learning can be successful, and remote learning can actually be amazing, so just take the time that you need to get in the groove, and you'll get there."