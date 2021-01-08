Tips to combat COVID learning loss

BILLINGS - It's no secret that this school year has been difficult for students, especially our younger ones who are just learning how to read and write. That's why one woman is determined to help young readers with her program, Just Right Reader.

Sara Rich, Founder and CEO of Just Right Reader said it's important now more than ever to keep reading with your child.

Rich said if kids can read well, they can do better in other subjects like math and science. She also said it's important to have children read books that are at their reading level, and to not be afraid to practice writing too so your child can stay in the habit of picking up a pencil.

“Studies are showing that the average kid is about six months behind and that's just the average kid," Rich said. "That's not saying what's happening to kids who already were behind, or kids where Zoom just isn’t working for them. So we know no matter who you are, you’re behind in your reading this year and you could use a supplement from us or something of the sort.”

Rich's company, Just Right Reader, offers small supplemental group reading and writing classes and can pair children with books at their reading level.

As a special offer, Rich has made it so you can enter the live code “Montanareads” for a free month of Just Right Reader.

More information can be found at justrightreader.com.