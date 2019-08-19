According to the American Music Therapy Association, music therapists can work with hospital patients to reduce pain, lower blood pressure, improve sleep and more.

Music therapist Brooke Wagner works with pediatric patients. She tells me she's seen physiological changes in patients due to music therapy.

Wagner said, "There was a little girl that was here. And, she was having just a rough day. And, I asked the nurse if I could go in and do a little music with her. Her nurse was a little hesitant. She said, "She's not feeling great, but go ahead and try." And, when I walked out of the room, the nurse caught me and said, "That's as good as her vitals have looked all day."

Another pediatric patient Wagner has worked with is Knox. Knox had been in the hospital for six days when I went to see him. His mom Tobi Bakken told me he had an infection in his leg. She said the first time Wagner came in to do music therapy, it had been a rough day.

Bakken said, "It was a really rough morning. He woke up puking. And, he had to go get a new IV inserted. So, it was a rough, rough morning."

Wagner sang Knox's favorite song with him, "I'm Still Standing" by Elton John.

Bakken said the music therapy boosted all of their spirits.

Wagner has a couple of tips for using music at home with your kids. She says the first tip is called the iso-principle.

Wagner said, "If I come in and a kiddo is very agitated and crying, I don't immediately use calm, relaxing music because it doesn't speak to them in that moment. So, try to match the mood of the music with the mood of your child. And, slowly use the music to get them to that state you want them to be. So, if they're upset and crying, maybe play some fast, louder music and gradually bring it down."

Wagner also says there is no one perfect song. She says to try to find music your kids know and like because research says that is what will work best for them.