Tip A Cop Mackenzie River
Montana Highway Patrol

BILLINGS, Mont. - Join Montana Highway Patrol Tuesday, July 18, at Mackenzie River in Billings West and Billings Heights for the Tip-A-Cop Event. 

The event will be from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and all proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics Montana competitions and training within the community and state of Montana.

 

