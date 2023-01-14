BILLINGS, Mont. - Tiny's Tavern celebrated 40 years in business with a celebration Saturday afternoon, continuing being owned and operated by the same three original founders.

"We were really anxious about doing it," said Curt Grimm, one of the founders and owners of Tiny's Tavern. "None of us had ever run a bar or even bartended. There was a lot of trial and error."

Grimm credited the Billings community for keeping the business afloat all that time, particularly, during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We still got a lot of business even though we were limited for a bit," said Grimm.

Customers said the business is not just a place where people can get food and drinks.

"It's a home away from home for us," said Dawn Achten, a regular customer at Tiny's Tavern.

""They remember you, they know you, they get to talk to you, they remember what you said to them. It just makes you feel like you're at home."

Grimm concluded by saying he hopes Tiny's Tavern can create a space where more members of the Billings community can feel at home.